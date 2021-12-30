OPD in search of stolen utility trailer

Published 1:11 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Maya Martin

On December 12, 2021, at approximately 6 PM, a utility trailer was stolen from Galleria Drive. According to the department, the suspect drove what was possibly an older, box-style white Chevrolet truck.

The Oxford Police Department asks individuals with any information about the whereabouts or owner of the truck to call the OPD at 662-232-2400.

