Tupelo Community Theatre setting the stage for “Deathtrap,” “Sherk the Musical”

Tupelo Community Theatre is excited to announce its production of the murder mystery “Deathtrap” on Jan. 27 at 7:30 PM and Jan. 29 at 2 PM at the Lyric Theatre located at 201 N Broadway in downtown Tupelo.

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a ry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college — a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

Wild card season members may claim tickets beginning Jan. 4 and tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Jan. 17. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger. To reserve your seats for the performance, call the TCT office at 662-844-1935, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

In more news, the Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for Shrek the Musical, based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture, book by William Steig, music by Jeanine Tesori and musical book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Adults ages 18 and older will audition on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 PM and Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 PM at St James Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1911 N Gloster Street in Tupelo. Youth and children’s auditions will take place at Tupelo Community Theatre, 201 N Broadway, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 PM. No advance preparation is needed but everyone must be prepared to sing and read from the script.

Everyone’s favorite ogre closes out the TCT season with this hilarious stage version of the musical based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit film. “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek.” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand … and his name is Shrek. Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

The cast consists primarily of adults age eighteen and older, with 3-4 minor roles for children ages 8-14. Dancers and ensemble ages 15-17 will be selected as needed. The play will be directed by Christi Houin and production dates are Apr. 28-30, 2022. For more information email christh_3@comcast.net or call the TCT office at 662-844-1935.