New state law eliminates need for prescription for some decongestants

Published 9:58 am Friday, December 31, 2021

By AP/Wire

A new Mississippi law eliminates the requirement for a prescription to buy decongestants that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine.

Under the new law, the medicine will be available behind the counter of pharmacies, and pharmacists will be required to keep track of how much is sold to one person.

Like many other states, Mississippi mandated a prescription years ago because drug enforcement agents said medications with ephedrine or pseudoephedrine were being used as an ingredient in crystal methamphetamine.

Some consumers complained that nonprescription decongestants were not strong enough.

More News

‘Looking back on the past and forward to the future’

New and ‘old’ year reflections

Something to Prove: Ole Miss, Baylor players ready for Sugar Bowl matchup

Much to anticipate in 2022

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...