Ole Miss WR John Rhys Plumlee says he will enter transfer portal

John Rhys Plumlee announced that he is entering the transfer portal, becoming the 10th Rebel to enter the portal since the end of the regular season.

Plumlee made the announcement on Monday in a lengthy social media post.

“I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal,” Plumlee wrote.

The quarterback-turned-wide receiver started eight games under center as a true freshman, running for 1,023 yards and throwing for 910 yards while registering 16 total touchdowns.

He was the first Ole Miss quarterback to run for over 1,000 yards, and his 12 rushing touchdowns that season tied Deuce McAllister for fifth-most in school history. Both marks were also the most by a true freshman in program history.

Plumlee was converted to wide receiver following the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin, who promoted Matt Corral to starter in his first year at the helm.

He struggled to find a role in the offense in 2020, recording only 173 yards from scrimmage in six games and failing to find the end zone.

He earned more playing time as a junior this season, playing in 10 games while hauling in 18 receptions for 200 yards as a slot receiver. He also rushed ten times for 73 yards, showing off the running ability that earned him the starting job back in 2019.

The two-sport athlete also played baseball for Mike Bianco’s squad, starting 20 games in the outfield over two seasons.

He batted .267 in 60 at-bats in 2021, recording 16 hits, 21 runs, 14 walks, one home run and seven RBI.

Plumlee thanked Ole Miss coaches and fans for his time in Oxford and said his decision to leave was not an easy one.

“For as long as I can remember, all I have ever wanted to do was play football and baseball at the highest level. I am thankful that Ole Miss took a chance on a kid from Oak Grove [MS] and gave me the opportunity to do so,” Plumlee wrote. “Thank you to the Ole Miss fans and community who took me in and welcomed me with open arms…my heart is full and although change is hard, I know change allows us to grow.”

Plumlee did not indicate where he is interested in transferring, but Ben Garrett of the Ole Miss Spirit reported that UCF and Indiana are recruiting Plumlee to play quarterback. Both schools will also allow him to continue playing baseball.