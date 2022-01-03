Oxford Fiber Festival to move opening reception online

The Oxford Fiber Festival will be returning January 21-23, 2022 to the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.

The opening reception is Friday January 21 from 5:30 to 7 PM and will feature guest speakers the Combat Quilter Andrew Lee of Loudon, Tennessee and Assistant Art Professor Lauren Cardenas.

With safety and sustainability in mind, the Oxford Fiber Festival has decided to move their Opening Reception from the Powerhouse Community Arts Center to their online platform.

“This decision did not come lightly, but we think it is for the best,” says Program Director Stacey Sanford. “In order to ensure that we keep our in person markets and classes, we are moving the reception online. I’m actually very excited about how it is coming together. Our guest list has more than doubled and I am hearing back from more Special Guests every day.”

“We are delighted to still offer our Community Show and Tell,” says Sanford. “We are encouraging participants to bring in something they have quilted, felted, sewn, woven, knitted whatever. Then our opening panel will speak from 6-7.”

Guests can expect a Community Show and Tell, mini cocktail lesson from Hospitality Bruh’s Taariq David called “The Drink You Would Have Tried”, introductions to the weekend’s Featured Speakers, special guests, pop quizzes, and many, many prizes.

“I love games. And codewords. And giving things away. The reception is probably my favorite part of the festival and I am so excited we can continue to offer it in this way.” says Sanford.

Registration is free and can be found on www.OxfordFiberFestival.com/Reception.