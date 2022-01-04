MARY NELL OLIPHANT COCKRELL

Mary Nell Oliphant Cockrell, 93, died peacefully at home surrounded by her daughter and son Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Daisye Oliphant; four brothers, Lloyd Gardner Oliphant, William Melvin Oliphant, Derald Wayne Oliphant, James Buford Oliphant; and two sisters Helen Sue Cisneros and Marty Oliphant Nichols.

She is survived by her daughter and son, Cana Belew and Claude Cockrell III (Yvonne). She was known as Granny to her two granddaughters, Olivia Belew and Jordan Cockrell Moffett (Caleb). Nell is also survived by her two sisters Sybil Cook, Kay Tutor (Dillard), and many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Nell was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, and loved her Ole Miss Rebels. Nell was crowned Miss Oxford in 1950, and was the oldest living Miss Oxford. Nell loved her beloved Oxford, as she would say “Oxford is just another day in paradise.” Nell will be remembered by her devoted love for her children, her deep faith, and everlasting beauty.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Union West Baptist Church (794 County Road 313, Oxford, MS 38655). A graveside service will be held afterwards at Browning Cemetery in Oxford.

Please leave online condolences on her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.