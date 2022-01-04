Transfer portal update: Which players are leaving Ole Miss?

Ole Miss has had quite the roster shake up since losing to Big 12-champion Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, with more players entering the transfer portal everyday.

Quarterback-turned-receiver John Rhys Plumlee announced on Monday that he would be entering the portal, with Indiana and UCF emerging as favorites to land the dynamic athlete.

That news was followed quickly by an announcement from defensive back Jakorey Hawkins, who entered the portal following three years in Oxford.

“Thank you to my fans and people who have supported me at Ole Miss and welcomed me to be apart of this community,” Hawkins said in a social media post. “I have entered my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left to continue doing what I love.”

Hawkins played in eight games in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore, starting six at cornerback. His playing time was limited in 2021 following the arrival of transfers Jake Springer and Deantre Prince, as well as freshman Tysheem Johnson.

Hawkins appeared in only two games this season, registering one tackle.

Wide receiver Jadon Jackson also entered the portal this week, becoming the 13th Rebel to indicate a desire to transfer.

The sophomore Centerton, Ark., saw his production decline in each of the past two seasons after a promising campaign as a true freshman.

Jackson caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 before seeing his playing time reduced under Lane Kiffin. The former 3-star prospect hauled in five receptions for 42 yards in both 2020 and 2021.

Jackson is one of six Rebels currently looking for a new home, joining Hawkins, defensive back David Beckum, athlete John Rhys Plumlee and defensive linemen Sincere David and Quentin Bivens.

Several Ole Miss players have already announced their new schools.

Receiver Jamar Richardson is transferring to UTSA, tight end DeMarcus Thomas is moving to South Alabama, receiver Brice Johnson is heading to Houston, linebacker Daylen Gill will go down the road to Southern Miss., linebacker Mohamed Sanogo is leaving for Louisville, and defensive linemen Patrick Lucas and LeDarrius Cox are joining Tom Allen’s squad at Indiana.

Ole Miss continues to overhaul its roster after the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More Rebels are expected to enter the portal in the coming days.