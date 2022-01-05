Batesville Police search with few leads for armed bank robber

The Batesville Police Department have few leads in the investigation of a bank robbery in the city last Thursday, Dec. 30.

Witnesses and investigators are unable to identify a perpetrator who used a handgun to rob Guaranty Bank & Trust on Highway 6 next to the Domino’s Pizza.

BPD Chief Pittman said closed circuit television footage recorded the person entering the bank at 9:26 a.m. holding a firearm. Customers and employees were told to lie on the floor and the robber took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tellers.

Anyone with tips for investigators should call Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653 or Crimestoppers at 662-209-2011. Persons giving information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a wanted person can receive up to $1,000 from Crimestoppers. All calls and tips are kept confidential.