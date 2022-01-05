Lafayette County schools delayed by inclement weather
Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022
All Lafayette County Schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, Jan. 6 due to inclement weather.
Portions of North Mississippi, including Lafayette County, have been placed under Winter Weather Advisory from Wednesday night until 6 PM Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service Memphis, residents should expect mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
The school district will continue to monitor the weather. Any further updates or cancellations will be announced by 7:30 AM on Thursday.