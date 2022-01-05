Lafayette County under Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening

Portions of North Mississippi, including Lafayette County, have been placed under Winter Weather Advisory from Wednesday night until 6 PM Thursday. This advisory also covers East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

According to the National Weather Service, residents should expect mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.

It is recommended to slow down and use caution while traveling. Citizens can access the latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.