Restaurants offer curbside delivery to curb COVID cases

Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Maya Martin

The Oxford Board of Alderman announced that certain restaurants will now offer curbside delivery for the next two weeks in response to surging COVID-19 numbers in the county.

Each dine-in restaurant will be allotted one parking spot designated for curbside pickup for the 14 days. This option will reduce the numbers of customers who traffic into restaurants and reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The board will discuss whether to extend this initiative during the next board meeting.

“It’s certainly one of the safest ways to support our businesses and be as safe as possible,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

A list of the participating restaurants is listed below. This is current as of Wednesday, Jan. 5.

  • Boure
  • SoLa
  • Moe’s BBQ
  • OPA!
  • RockHouse Live
  • Tallahatchie Gourmet
  • Rosati’s Pizza
  • The Blind Pig Pub
  • Oxford Grillehouse
  • Oxford Burger Company
  • South Depot
  • Greenline/Sweet Magnolia Gelato Company
  • McEwen’s
  • Old Venice

