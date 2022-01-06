Board of Aldermen approve extension of alcohol sales for Super Bowl Sunday

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution to extend the hours of alcohol sales on Sunday, Feb. 13 for Super Bowl 56. The resolution passed unanimously during a regular meeting held on Tuesday.

This extension was requested by on-premise sales permit holders with the city of Oxford.

The resolution extends the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants on the Square by two hours. The normal hours to purchase alcohol on Sundays are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Patrons will be able to buy alcohol until 11 p.m. this Sunday.

A similar resolution was approved by the City in 2019 and 202o.

Mississippi’s Alcoholic Beverage Control must approve the City’s resolution before the extended hours can be officially implemented.

