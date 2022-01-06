City votes to adjust OPD employees salaries

Oxford Police Department Chief Jeff McCutchen announced today Mayor Robin Tannehill and the Oxford Board of Aldermen recently voted to adjust all salaries of employees at the police department. Those salary adjustments will go into effect on January 13, 2022.

“We’ve been struggling like a lot of other law enforcement departments across this nation to recruit and retain qualified people. This is a major, major step forward in the right direction,” said Chief McCutchen.

The salary adjustments will take starting salaries for non-certified officers to $46,213 and officers with experience up to $57,842. Certified officers looking to lateral to OPD will be compensated on their experience and training.

“I want to personally thank Mayor Tannehill and the Board of Aldermen in their continued avocation of law enforcement,” said McCutchen. “We want applicants to know that the Oxford Police Department is supported by our city leader and community.”

Applicants who wish to apply can go to the Jobs section of the City of Oxford website at www.oxfordms.net or can contact the Oxford Police Department through social media (Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice; Twitter: @OxfordPolice) or telephone (662-232-2400) if they have any questions.