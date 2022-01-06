Focus on the process in 2022

A process instead of a resolution for 2022 –

The last two years has taught us there are very few things in our control. The new year is just days old. Generally, this is the time for resolutions. Promises and pledges to be better in any number of ways. We often focus on our health, weight loss, getting organized or making a career change in the New Year.

Change is a difficult process – the key words being ‘difficult’ and ‘process’. Instead of making resolutions that causes you stress or anxiety set out this year by making a pathway to success. Instead of vague goals think about actual steps that you can take to achieve your goal. Lafayette County offers a host of resources to assist you in being the best version of you.

Big Bad Business Series offer free monthly workshops to promote networking and share ideas on how local businesses from someone with an idea who is trying to figure out how to launch it to seasoned professionals can grow. Learn more about the Big Bad Business series through the chamber of commerce at https://oxfordms.com/entrepreneurship/

Leisure Lifestyles offer programs for adults ranging from art, cooking, dance, and sports. These programs mix in social events to build a sense of community. Learn more from the Oxford Park Commission at https://www.oxfordparkcommission.com/

Oxford Comma is a creative writing group open to all levels. Through monthly meeting the group shares their work, receives feedback, and promotes creative writing. Learn more through their Facebook group The Oxford Comma Creative Writing Group.

The Mississippi Extension Service at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena hosts a wide range of programs for all ages. 4H offers free programs for children focused on hands on learning. In general programs are free. Adults have opportunities to be part of the Master Gardeners, Mississippi Volunteer Homemakers, or take classes from the extension office on a wide range of programs.

LOU Homes, SCORE, and Lafayette County Literacy Council offer opportunities for mentorship if you would like to assist those in the community. The United Way of Oxford can connect you with numerous organizations that need volunteers and mentors. The City of Oxford also runs an exception program RSVP which provides volunteers to local charities providing a central talent pool of skills. Learn more at RSVP 662-232-2377

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council hosts classes, events, art exhibits, and uses volunteers to assist in presenting a host of programs. Through the arts council you can take a class to improve your culinary skills, audition for a play, volunteer to read plays or screen films for the annual 10 Minute play festival of Film Festival, or help plan the next community event. Learn more at www.oxfordarts.com.

Wayne Andrews is chairman of the YAC.