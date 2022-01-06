Got a dream? Let’s go for it

First thing this morning my phone rang for a facetime call. I didn’t worry about looking disheveled when I saw it was from my sweet daughter in east Tennessee. She could hardly contain her excitement while showing me the first beautiful snowfall of the year. This time last year she and I were slip sliding down a mountain road soaking in all the beauty. We found many quaint, picturesque places to take photos, and it felt like a winter wonderland.

We only had a few minutes to chat because her first client was on the way. She has a fantastic home massage therapy business, and stays super busy with that. Actually her quirky, fun, caring attitude probably brings in the clients as much as her massage therapy skills. I think personality is paramount to anyone in the service industry, and can make or break a business.

Right before I sat down to write my column a piece of furniture was delivered. The delivery was a tad later than I had anticipated, but it wasn’t a problem for me. Jimmy owns the delivery service and explained that he was late because his helper didn’t show. He said that he pays his helpers well, but they often don’t show up for work. When I was young people wanted to work and were embarrassed to get a hand out. My how things have changed!

But Jimmy went faithfully about his tasks even without help. He said he can still make most of his deliveries, but it just takes him a little longer. I don’t want to harp on it because there are still plenty of people who work hard and show up for work, but those who don’t make it difficult for others out there trying to make a living.

There is a verse in Ecclesiastes that has impacted my work ethic. I’ll paraphrase it. Whatever your hand finds to do, work hard at it. I have found that hard work even trumps talent or natural giftings in may cases. Now that I’ve spouted off about my fabulous work ethic I’m thinking of areas where I should be working harder! The old saying be careful about pointing your finger because three will be pointing back at you comes to mind.

This made me think about that book that I have yet to write. God has given me the talent, but I need to do the work. Hopefully 2022 will be the year that I accomplish that goal. Whether many people read it or not, I know I have at least one good book in me, and I don’t want to leave it unwritten.

This year I pray that each of you takes a moment to think about what you want to accomplish and work hard to make it happen. If we all, or even some of us, actively pursue those dreams that God has placed in our hearts we will be an encouragement to others to chase their dreams. Let’s go for it!

Jan Penton Miller writes a weekly column for The Oxford Eagle.