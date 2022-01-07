ANNETTE PETTY TOLLISON

Mrs. Annette Petty Tollison, 75, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Baptist Hospital Memphis. The funeral was held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial was followed in North Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Annette was born in 1946 to the late Spurgeon and Gladys Petty. She spent years living on the coast, but an Oxford native at heart, was thrilled when she moved back home. Annette was an active and devout member of North Oxford Baptist Church. She loved her church dearly, and because her father was a founding member, it held an extra special place in her heart. Social by nature, she would use any excuse to spend time with her family. Whether it be immediate relatives or distant cousins, Annette loved them all. Family reunions at Wall Doxy State Park brought her much enjoyment, as all would come together to catch up. While she loved all of her family, her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren. Annette cherished every moment spent with them, and never missed an opportunity for a visit. It brings her family great peace to know that she is now reunited with her little dog, Bella.

Annette is survived by her beloved husband, Gordon Tollison; four children, Amanda Adams Hoffman and her husband, Trey of Birmingham, AL, Debbie Johnson and her husband, Dan of Greenville, SC, Charlie Adams and his wife, Beth of North Judson, IN, and Greg Tollison and his wife, Krista of Murphreesboro, TN; a sister, Voncille Miller and her husband, Gary of Oxford, MS; a brother, Billy Petty and his wife, Susie of Oxford, MS; eight grandchildren, Marian Hoffman, Kent Hoffman, Zach Johnson, Jack Adams, Abby Adams, Grace Adams, Joey Tollison, and Jillian Tollison; as well as one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins she loved and adored.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Annette’s memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655 or online at http://northoxford.org/give/?sfw=pass1641419978, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm-step.html?frequency_selected=0&sc_icid=impactgiving-donate-bttn-top.

