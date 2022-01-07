Billie Fay Mills Allio

Published 9:14 am Friday, January 7, 2022

By Staff Report

BILLIE FAY MILLS ALLIO

Billie Fay Mills Allio was born on April 15, 1937 to Elaine Pepper and Shed Mills. She passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her home in Oxford, Mississippi.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband William Henry Allio. She is survived by her daughter Kim Allio Warner and her husband Charles of Houston, Texas, her son Christopher Mills Allio and his wife Somchay and their daughter Jenavive of Washington DC, and her sisters Dorothy Rowan of Birmingham Alabama, Jean Crisp of Houston, Texas, Sherry Donald Cooper of Oxford, Mississippi, and Patricia Whisenant of Weaverville, North Carolina. Billie was a beloved mother and sister, as well as a friend to so many around the world. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 113 South 9th Street, Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2 pm followed by family visitation.

