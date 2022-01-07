The city of Oxford will collect a total amount of $12,680,836.96 from the 2021 Real Property tax roll.

The 2021 property tax was an increase from the 2020 Real Property tax roll of $12,303,967.95, showing a total increase of $376,869.01.

The top 10 taxpayers in Oxford are as follows:

Links at Oxford LP, $366,996.35 tax amount, $3,980,006 assessed value. Anderson Road Oxford LLC., $363,235.62 tax amount, $4,982,638 assessed value. S2S Broadway Exchange LLC ETAL, $361.861.28 tax amount, $3,924,317 assessed value. RSS CGCMT2015GC27-MS HS LLC, $344,663.59 tax amount, $3,737,812 assessed value. Faulkner Flats LLC., $338,900.43 tax amount, $3,675,311 assessed value. Oxford Properties I LLC., $309,616.43 tax amount, $5,033,595 assessed value. ACC OP (Oxford Mississippi) LLC, $307,614.41 tax amount, $3,336,020 assessed value. CH Realty VII/SH Oxford Connection, $303,788.06 tax amount, $3,294,524 assessed value. Oxford Galleria II LLC, $291,330.87 tax amount, $3,159,428 assessed value. Arbors Borrower LLC, $280,685.60 tax amount, $3,043,980 assessed value.

Property tax increases are generally expected, but Oxford City Clerk Ashley Atkinson said this year was all about development and property appraisals.

“I would attribute this to new development and increases in home values,” said Atkinson.

Property taxes are not due until February 1. After that date, a 0.5% penalty applies.

Taxes may be paid in person, by cash, check or credit card (with a 2.35% fee), at City Hall or they may pay online through our website, www.oxfordms.net, with a 2.35% fee when paying by credit or debit card.