Ole Miss lands top recruiting target Davison Igbinosun

Ole Miss landed a major commitment this weekend in the form of four-star cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

The Union, N.J. native made the announcement during the second quarter of the annual All-American Bowl, selecting Ole Miss over Kentucky, Rutgers and Tennessee.

“To be honest with you, I feel like the SEC is the best conference in college football and I want to be in the best conference, playing against the best players week-in and week-out,” Igbinosun said during the game.

Igbinosun is rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey by 247Sports. He took his official visit to Ole Miss on Dec. 10, one of many visits to Oxford during his recruitment process.

His recruitment was led by safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge, the top recruiter on the Ole Miss staff.

Partridge, who got his start in coaching at Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey, is a favorite to become full-time defensive coordinator for the Rebels after the departure of co-coordinator D.J. Durkin. The New Jersey native convinced Igbinosun, who originally committed to play for Rutgers, that the SEC was his best path to the pros.

Igbinosun said he chose Ole Miss in part because it gives him a chance to pursue his academic dreams as well as his athletic ones.

“I want to achieve my doctorate in phycology,” Igbinosun said. He added that it is “very likely” that he will be known as Dr. Igbinosun by the time his career in Oxford is over.

A tall, multi-positional defensive back, the 6’2″ Igbinosun is expected to make an impact right away for an Ole Miss team that has lost several key pieces from its record-breaking 2021 team.