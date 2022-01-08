Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell enters NFL draft

Ole Miss lost another key piece of their record-breaking 2021 team on Saturday when linebacker Chance Campbell announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

Campbell made the announcement Saturday morning in a social media post thanking Ole Miss coaches and fans for his short time in Oxford.

“Transitions can be difficult, but I always felt cared for throughout my entire time here,” Campbell wrote. “I’m ready for the next step and excited that I’ll be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Campbell, who transferred from Maryland last season after three seasons with the Terrapins, recorded 109 tackles and six sacks in 2021. He also finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 12.5. He was the first Rebel to reach 100 tackles in a season since Mohamed Sanogo achieved the feat in 2018.

Campbell earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in his last season with the Terrapins after finishing second in the conference in tackles per game with 11. He was also named a 2019-2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Campbell was eligible to play another year thanks to an NCAA ruling in 2020 that gave each college athlete an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but opted to forgo his additional eligibility and begin his pro career after just one season at Ole Miss.

Campbell was a critical part of an Ole Miss defense that was one of the most improved units in the country. The Rebels allowed 24.7 points per game in 2021, a 13.6-point improvement from the previous season and their best mark since 2015.

Coaches raved about Campbell’s competitive drive all season, and pointed to his leadership as a major factor in the improvement on defense.

“I mean he’s been everything to this team,” co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge said of Campbell before the Sugar Bowl. “To get integrated so fast and win the starting spot with his leadership… I mean he was viewed day one as a leader on this team and a competitor.”

Campbell is just the latest Ole Miss player to declare their intentions to enter the 2022 draft, joining quarterback Matt Corral, running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner, wide receiver Dontario Drummond and defensive end Sam Williams