Seniors join Tassels Chapter of Mortar Board at University of Mississippi

Nineteen seniors were selected to join the Tassels Chapter of Mortar Board at the University of Mississippi.

Langston Ables of Oxford was among the rising seniors to join the organization.

Lauren Thompson of Oxford was among the rising seniors to join the organization.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership and service, provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

The criteria for selection include a minimum GPA of 3.0 or top 35% of the rising senior class, whichever is higher, and a demonstrated commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

The fall 2021 class of new members was initiated into the chapter on Oct. 28, and the initiation ceremony featured remarks by Ole Miss alumna Jan Farrington, 65, who also serves on the national Mortar Board Foundation board of directors.

