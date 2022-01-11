LCFD tackle structure fire on County Road 338

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Staff Report

On January 1, 2022, the Lafayette County Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a residential structure fire at 378 County Road 338.

LCFD Engine 9 was the first apparatus to arrive on scene to find the structure fully involved. Due to the extensive involvement of the fire a defensive fire attack was called for by incident command. All occupants were able to make it out of the home. Minor injuries were reported.

LCFD FD3, FD4, FD5, Engine 4, Engine 9, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Batt 10, Tanker 10, Engine 15, Engine 16, Tanker 17 and 24 firefighters responded.

