Possible human remains were discovered in Abbeville

The remains of what appears to be an adult human were discovered in the Abbeville area on Saturday.

The remains were found in the County Road 204 area on Saturday afternoon by a dog, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

“Initial investigation of the recovery suggests the [bones] are consistent with the size of those of an adult,” Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy is reported as saying.

Major Alan Wilburn reported to a news source that the remains were sent to Jackson for further analysis.

According to the Kennedy, his office will be working with an anthropologist to determine the possible race and sex of the adult.

The Eagle has reached out to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the identity of the remains, but no new information has been revealed at this time.

Updates will be provided as the story develops.