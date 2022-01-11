Water Valley experiencing city-wide power outage

By Maya Martin

The city of Water Valley is experiencing widespread power outage due to issues at the substation, according to the Water Valley Police Department.

Water Valley Mayor Donald Gray reports the city-wide power outage will continue for a minimum of 24 hours. The mayor also reported an emergency transformer is en route from Bowling Green, KY. to power the city. The city-wide outage occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. following a major problem at the substation.

According to the WVPD, the Electric Department is working hard to find a solution. The department warns residents that this may be an extended outage and they currently can not give a time when the power will be restored. They ask for patience as they work to solve the issue.

While traveling on roadways, residents are advised to treat all red lights as a four way stop.

Gray urged anyone who needs a place to shelter to contact Water Valley City Hall at 662-473-2431.

TVEPA CEO Brad Robison reported that his company is working to hook up transformers to the Water Valley electric system and expects to have Yalobusha General Hospital fully powered around noon.

