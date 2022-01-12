Michigan City man charged with three counts of Cyberstalking

Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Maya Martin

In July of 2021, the Oxford Police Department took multiple reports of harassment via phone calls and text messages.

The reporting parties did not know the individual that was calling and sending them messages.

After investigation, OPD investigators issued a warrant for Stacy Williams, 45, of Michigan City, Mississippi, on July 23rd. Williams was charged with three counts of Cyberstalking.

Williams was arrested by another agency and was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on January 5th, 2022.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Williams a $3,500 bond.

More Crime

Oxford man arrested, charged with Cyberstalking

OPD arrests Oxford man for Auto Theft

Abbeville man charged with Commercial Burglary

Oxford woman arrested, charged with Credit Card Fraud

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...