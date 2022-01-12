OPD arrests Oxford man for Auto Theft

On January 3rd, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a vehicle being stolen from the hospital parking lot.

The vehicle was located on January 5th in Lafayette County.

With the help of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, OPD investigators were able to secure the truck and take Dennis Karr, 58, of Oxford into custody on a charge of Auto Theft.

Karr was issued a $2,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.