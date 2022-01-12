OPD arrests Oxford man for Auto Theft

Published 12:09 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Maya Martin

On January 3rd, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a vehicle being stolen from the hospital parking lot.

The vehicle was located on January 5th in Lafayette County.

With the help of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, OPD investigators were able to secure the truck and take Dennis Karr, 58, of Oxford into custody on a charge of Auto Theft.

Karr was issued a $2,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More Crime

Oxford man arrested, charged with Cyberstalking

Abbeville man charged with Commercial Burglary

Michigan City man charged with three counts of Cyberstalking

Oxford woman arrested, charged with Credit Card Fraud

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...