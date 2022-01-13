Lafayette County to possibly see snow over the weekend

National Weather Service Memphis reported possible snow accumulations for North Mississippi over the upcoming weekend.

From Saturday afternoon through Sunday, there is potential for a heavier snow accumulation band to occur somewhere along the I-40 corridor. However, that prediction is dependent on the track of the system.

If the prediction pans out, Lafayette County could experience less than one inch of snow accumulation. Areas like Holly Springs, Tunica and Memphis will possibly see one to two inches of snow.

For more weather updates, follow the National Weather Service of Memphis on Twitter @NWSMemphis.

