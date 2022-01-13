OSD extends MLK holiday, plans to close campuses on Friday

Published 2:59 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford School District has extended observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and plans to close all school campuses on Friday, January 14 due to staffing shortages. No virtual instruction will take place.

Sources have reported a number of teachers in Oxford High School are on leave for COVID-19 related issues and a few classes were quarantined because of exposure, but these have been unconfirmed. The Eagle has reached out the OSD office to confirm this information.

