Oxford’s ride share ordinance to go into effect Jan. 19

Published 11:24 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Maya Martin

In order to promote the health, safety, and welfare of Oxford citizens and visitors, the Board of Alderman unanimously approved an ordinance amending Chapters 118, Sections 19, 22, 23, and 25, and added section 33, Designated Downtown Pickup Location, to the Vehicles for Hire Ordinance on December 7, 2021.

Ride Share companies, who are not under the jurisdiction of the ordinance, voluntarily agreed to participate.  The Oxford Board defines rideshare as companies that match riders with drivers that cannot legally be hailed from the street taxicab, taxi, cab, or any vehicle for hire licensed by the City of Oxford. 

Section 33 of the new ordinance will allow riders to access a designated driver at three possible locations within the downtown area (see map), which is an area bound by Ninth Street on the west, Jefferson Avenue on the north, 14th Street on the east, and  University on the south.

The new policy will affect all taxi cab companies and private rideshare companies that operate in the downtown area seven days a week from 9 PM to 3 AM.

Designated drivers, a driver who abstains from alcohol in order to drive others safely, are strongly encouraged, but not required to use the pickup locations. The policy is designed to promote the safety of riders, reduce congestion, and allow for a more pedestrian-oriented downtown area.

Riders are considered anyone using rideshare, cab, or designated driver to leave the downtown area. Drivers are classified as any drivers of rideshare companies, cab companies, and designated drivers. 

Designated pickup spaces will be clearly marked with signage. Waiting spaces will be placed in well-lit, surveilled areas.

Designated Pickup Locations

NORTH PICKUP LOCATION 

City Parking Garage 

34°22’3.60″N, 89°31’8.76″W

WEST PICKUP LOCATION 

Harrison Avenue 

34°21’56.34″N, 89°31’11.34″W

EAST PICKUP LOCATION 

South 14th Street 

34°21’54.19″N, 89°31’2.75″W 

More News

Water Valley experienced another power outage after temporary fix

Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

Lafayette County to possibly see snow over the weekend

Teacher pay raise plan moves forward at Mississippi Capitol

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...