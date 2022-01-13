Oxford’s ride share ordinance to go into effect Jan. 19

In order to promote the health, safety, and welfare of Oxford citizens and visitors, the Board of Alderman unanimously approved an ordinance amending Chapters 118, Sections 19, 22, 23, and 25, and added section 33, Designated Downtown Pickup Location, to the Vehicles for Hire Ordinance on December 7, 2021.

Ride Share companies, who are not under the jurisdiction of the ordinance, voluntarily agreed to participate. The Oxford Board defines rideshare as companies that match riders with drivers that cannot legally be hailed from the street taxicab, taxi, cab, or any vehicle for hire licensed by the City of Oxford.

Section 33 of the new ordinance will allow riders to access a designated driver at three possible locations within the downtown area (see map), which is an area bound by Ninth Street on the west, Jefferson Avenue on the north, 14th Street on the east, and University on the south.

The new policy will affect all taxi cab companies and private rideshare companies that operate in the downtown area seven days a week from 9 PM to 3 AM.

Designated drivers, a driver who abstains from alcohol in order to drive others safely, are strongly encouraged, but not required to use the pickup locations. The policy is designed to promote the safety of riders, reduce congestion, and allow for a more pedestrian-oriented downtown area.

Riders are considered anyone using rideshare, cab, or designated driver to leave the downtown area. Drivers are classified as any drivers of rideshare companies, cab companies, and designated drivers.

Designated pickup spaces will be clearly marked with signage. Waiting spaces will be placed in well-lit, surveilled areas.

Designated Pickup Locations

NORTH PICKUP LOCATION

City Parking Garage

34°22’3.60″N, 89°31’8.76″W

WEST PICKUP LOCATION

Harrison Avenue

34°21’56.34″N, 89°31’11.34″W

EAST PICKUP LOCATION

South 14th Street

34°21’54.19″N, 89°31’2.75″W