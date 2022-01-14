Lafayette County narrowly escapes Winter Storm Watch

Published 12:59 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Maya Martin

(Photo: National Weather Service Memphis)

Lafayette County has not been placed under a Winter Storm Watch but residents can expect a little snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

On Saturday, rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon with rainfall around a half an inch.

Later in the day, there will be some snow mixing with the rain. The National Weather Service predicts the area will only see less than an inch of snow.

Snow showers will take over Sunday morning before clearing up in the afternoon. Chances of snow is predicted at 60%.

Five north Mississippi counties have been placed under Winter Storm Watch including DeSoto County, Benton County, Marshall County, Tippah County and Alcorn County. The watch lasts from Saturday at 12 PM Saturday to Sunday at 6 PM. Heavy wet snow and gusty wind could cause travel difficulties and power outages in those areas.

