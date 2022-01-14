Lafayette County Schools closed on Jan. 18 due to COVID outbreak

Published 12:42 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Maya Martin

Lafayette County Schools Board of Trustees (Photo: Lafayette County School District)

The Lafayette County School District is extending the observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17 to Tuesday, Jan.18 due to a large number of bus drivers entering quarantine for COVID-19.

All Lafayette County school campuses will be closed and there will be no virtual instruction.

The LCSD invites the public to check their website at www.gocommodores.com to review COVID-19 quarantine protocols and the 2021-2022 Return to School Plan.

“We thank you for the support as we all join together to keep our students safe and in school,” said a press statement from the district. “Please stay vigilant during this peak in COVID cases as you care for yourself and your family.”

More News Main

Lafayette boys soccer falls to Saltillo, ending playoff hopes

Supreme Court halts Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Lafayette girls soccer lock up top seed in region with win over Saltillo

Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. enters transfer portal

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...