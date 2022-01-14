Lafayette County Schools closed on Jan. 18 due to COVID outbreak
Published 12:42 pm Friday, January 14, 2022
The Lafayette County School District is extending the observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17 to Tuesday, Jan.18 due to a large number of bus drivers entering quarantine for COVID-19.
All Lafayette County school campuses will be closed and there will be no virtual instruction.
The LCSD invites the public to check their website at www.gocommodores.com to review COVID-19 quarantine protocols and the 2021-2022 Return to School Plan.
“We thank you for the support as we all join together to keep our students safe and in school,” said a press statement from the district. “Please stay vigilant during this peak in COVID cases as you care for yourself and your family.”