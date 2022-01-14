Lafayette County Schools closed on Jan. 18 due to COVID outbreak

The Lafayette County School District is extending the observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17 to Tuesday, Jan.18 due to a large number of bus drivers entering quarantine for COVID-19.

All Lafayette County school campuses will be closed and there will be no virtual instruction.

The LCSD invites the public to check their website at www.gocommodores.com to review COVID-19 quarantine protocols and the 2021-2022 Return to School Plan.