MLK celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19
Published 8:00 am Friday, January 14, 2022
Celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are being cancelled around Oxford due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The University of Mississippi’s Center for Community Engagement issued a statement reporting the MLK Dinner & Celebration as well as the MLK Day of Service has been cancelled.
Due to the recent rise & spread of the new Covid-19 Variant, we have decided to cancel the MLK Dinner & Celebration, as well as the MLK Day of Service.
“We hope to reschedule/and or make a virtual event to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said the CEC’s public statement. “Thank you all for your support & understanding, for this was a difficult decision to make.”
It was reported that Monday’s Oxford/LOU MLK March organized by the Eta Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity along with the following program was cancelled as well.