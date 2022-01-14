OPD arrests, charges Oxford woman with Aggravated Domestic Violence

On January 11th, 2022, at approximately 9:06 PM, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 200 block of Town Center Drive for a reported domestic disturbance.

After investigation, Aaliyah Brown, 24, of Oxford, was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Domestic Violence. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was issued a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.