Oxford man arrested for possession of weapon, multiple misdemeanor charges
Published 3:39 pm Friday, January 14, 2022
On January 13th, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of County Road 149 for a reported domestic disturbance in progress.
Following investigation, Austin Hendrix, 24, of Oxford, was arrested for Possession of Weapon by a felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.
Hendrix was issued a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.