Oxford man arrested for possession of weapon, multiple misdemeanor charges

Published 3:39 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Maya Martin

On January 13th, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of County Road 149 for a reported domestic disturbance in progress.

Following investigation, Austin Hendrix, 24, of Oxford, was arrested for Possession of Weapon by a felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Hendrix was issued a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More Crime

OPD arrests, charges Oxford woman with Aggravated Domestic Violence

Oxford man arrested, charged with Cyberstalking

OPD arrests Oxford man for Auto Theft

Abbeville man charged with Commercial Burglary

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...