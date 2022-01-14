Oxford man arrested for possession of weapon, multiple misdemeanor charges

On January 13th, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of County Road 149 for a reported domestic disturbance in progress.

Following investigation, Austin Hendrix, 24, of Oxford, was arrested for Possession of Weapon by a felon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Hendrix was issued a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.