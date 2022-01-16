Lafayette County under Winter Weather Advisory until Sunday afternoon

Lafayette County has been upgraded from Winter Storm Watch to Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory, which will last until 3 PM Sunday.

Rain transitioned to snow at approximately 4:30 AM Sunday and precipitation is expected to move east of the region by Sunday afternoon.

Residents should expect wet snow and accumulation of up to one inch. However, the National Weather Service says some areas may experience more snow due to stronger snow bands along the I-40 corridor

Road conditions are slippery.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.