9 Lives announces annual Spay Day with a low cost

Oxford’s 9 Lives Cat Rescue center has announced their annual SPAY DAY for owned and community cats on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

For the low cost of $45 per animal, 9 Lives will help the community members afford to spay and neuter surgeries for their animals. A $10 non-refundable deposit per animal required at booking to reserve your appointment. The $10 deposit will count towards the $45 fee per animal due on SPAY DAY.

The center encourages interested parties to sign up quickly because slots fill up quickly. To sign up, visit the 9 Lives Cat Rescue center’s website at www.ninelivescatrescue.com.

“We are planning on getting 50 animals on SPAY DAY. Some people may not be able to even afford this low price,” said 9 Lives Administrator Natascha Techen Scott. “You can help them by making a donation.”

For every $500 donation, the center can knock off $10 of each surgery or provide 10 free surgeries. Everyone who donates $1,000 or more will get a 5×7 framed photo on the cat tribute wall.

If anyone wants to sponsor the whole SPAY DAY surgeries, they will receive a 10×8 framed picture on the tribute wall.

“Come-on, please help our community to make a dent in the unwanted production of cat litters,” said Scott.