Drivers cautioned on road conditions, travel hazards

Lafayette County and surrounding areas are experiencing residual chilly temperatures and after affects of the weekend winter weather.

The National Weather Service Memphis warns drivers to use caution when traveling roads. Cold temperatures, residual water and slush on the roads will continue to make travel hazardous across the Mid-South region as refreezing will occur.

Black ice will be possible across the entire forecast area. Bridges and overpasses will be the more susceptible.

NWS advise travelers to slow down and use caution will traveling.