Drivers cautioned on road conditions, travel hazards

Published 9:31 am Monday, January 17, 2022

By Maya Martin

Lafayette County and surrounding areas are experiencing residual chilly temperatures and after affects of the weekend winter weather.

The National Weather Service Memphis warns drivers to use caution when traveling roads. Cold temperatures, residual water and slush on the roads will continue to make travel hazardous across the Mid-South region as refreezing will occur.

Black ice will be possible across the entire forecast area. Bridges and overpasses will be the more susceptible.

NWS advise travelers to slow down and use caution will traveling.

More State/Region News

Lafayette County under Winter Weather Advisory until Sunday afternoon

Lafayette County officially under Winter Storm Watch

Lafayette County narrowly escapes Winter Storm Watch

Supreme Court halts Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...