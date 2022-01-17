Snow Day in Lafayette County: A true Winter Wonderland

Oxford and Lafayette County were gifted a true snow day on Sunday. White, fluffy snow blanketed cars, trees and buildings giving the area the feel of a true Winter Wonderland.

From wide, open fields to the view outside their apartment window, residents all over the county experienced the beauty of a snow day. Children eagerly took the day off to play in the snow and make snowmen and some people ventured out into the city to see the sights.

The Eagle asked the community to send in their best Snow Day photos and we received them. In the gallery, view snowball fights, sledding, and snowmen in various shapes and sizes.

The Eagle thanks participants for their submissions.