Board of Alderman to discuss COVID regulations

Published 9:30 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Jake Davis

Coronavirus (Photo: Martin Sanchez | UNSPLASH)

The City of Oxford’s Board of Alderman will meet Tuesday to discuss current COVID-19 regulations amid a surge in both the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,365 confirmed COVID infections on Jan. 13, the most recent day that data is available. The number of cases doubled in the first two weeks of January, rising from just 629 cases on Dec. 31.

Mississippi hospitals are feeling the impact of the surge, with 259 patients in ICU beds and 114 Mississippians on ventilators. There are currently only 817 available hospital beds in the state, and just 55 available ICU beds according to reports from MSDH.

These trends are likely to continue with college students returning for the spring semester.

