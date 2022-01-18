LCSD arrest couple for Grand Larceny, Accessory to the crime

On Friday, January 14, 2022, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of catalytic convertors being stolen on County Road 244.

After investigating the incident the Sheriff’s Department discovered the suspects were caught on game camera’s. After identifying the suspects and with the help of assisting agencies Marshall County Sheriff’s Department

Conducted a traffic stop and arrested Kevin Staggs, 44, of Hickory Flat, Mississippi and Hannah Shaw, 31, of Waterford, Mississippi.

Kevin and Hannah were both transported back to The Lafayette County Detention Center. Kevin Staggs is charged with Grand Larceny and Hannah Shaw is charged with Conspiracy to commit a crime. Kevin was given

A $5,000 bond and is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center. Hannah Shaw was given a $2,500 bond and is also currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.