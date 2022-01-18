Letter to the Editor: Thank you to those who supported the Pantry

Dear Pantry Supporters,

No Humbugs here-the holiday spirit was alive and well in Oxford and Lafayette County this year!

The Pantry was able to serve 548 families in December, including about 1,260 residents in need. In this regard, we remember Dr. Bill Baker, wh0 was instrumental in ensuring that the Pantry could be built at the present Molly Barr site. His memory is a blessing.

Grateful thanks go to the December manager, Gene Hartley, and the volunteers from North Oxford Baptist Church who gave generously of their time and muscle to receive, shelve, pack and bring food to clients waiting in their vehicles.

In addition to the faithful support of our year-long donors, Panera Bread, Bost Farms, Oxford Community Market, Kroger and Wal-Mart, the Pantry received generous support from the Oxford Night Owls, Olin Corporation, Regents School and Oxford Middle School, Baptist Hospital, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Federal Court employees, Trustmark and Paragon Banks, and the UM Law Student Association. Through their organizations, these caring people are looking out for their neighbors.

Not to be outdone in generosity by the adults, the children of the Mercy Sunday School class of First Baptist gave a generous and kind donation. Many thanks to them, and to their parents.

Finally, special thanks to all the Pantry volunteers who give of themselves 50 weeks a year that the Pantry is open. Special thanks to the Coordinating Director, John Kohne, Tom and Linda Scott, Levi and Diane Davis, Tina Smith, Adam Pittman, Ed Meisenheimer, Mike Busby, Kathy Wachter, Conny Parham, Guff Abbott, Oxford Americorps Seniors (RSVP), Jose and Carmen Martin, Bruce and Carla Johnson.

May you all be blessed in the New Year!

Juanita Boutin

Pantry Publicist