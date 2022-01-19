AVIA JANE CARROLL IVY

Mrs. Avie Jane Carroll Ivy, 99, died Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home in Abbeville, MS. The funeral was held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Peterman and Rev. Dr. Billy Ray Stonestreet officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Burial was followed in Cambridge United Methodist Cemetery.

Mrs. Ivy was born in 1922 to the late Walter and Ora Mae Carroll. She worked as a seamstress and a homemaker, devoting much of her time to caring for her children. A member of Cambridge United Methodist Church, Mrs. Ivy truly loved attending weekly services and any other events that her church held. She was a crafter and quilter, making many beautiful pieces for her family to treasure. It brought Mrs. Ivy great joy to spend time with her grandchildren and watch them grow. She was known by her special saying, “It’s easier said than done!” In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ivy is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Naden Ivy, Sr.; her son, Troy Naden Ivy, Jr.; a sister, Dorothy Taylor; a brother, Gene Carroll; and a granddaughter, Connie Smith.

Mrs. Ivy is survived by three daughters, Jeanette Smith-Jones and her husband, Ed of Oxford, MS, Anne Jordan and her husband, Bobby of Oxford, MS, and Vicki Lokey of Oxford, MS; six grandchildren, Mark Smith, Phil Smith, Brandye Gossett, Clint Lokey, Lisa Vaughn, and Cindy Pruitt; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Ivy’s memory may be made to Cambridge Cemetery Association, c/o Andy Gossett, 397 CR 202, Abbeville, MS 38601.

