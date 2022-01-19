New Albany furniture manufacturer expanding, adding jobs

A Mississippi furniture manufacturer is embarking on a nearly $6.6 million expansion.

Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery in New Albany plans to add 75 jobs over the next four years, the Daily Journal reported. The company assembles sofas, love seats, chairs and other furniture at its 125,000-square-foot (11,613-square-meter) facility in the northeast Mississippi city.

It spent $2.5 million to more than double the site in 2019, adding roughly 40 employees.

It currently employs 122 people. It mainly makes furniture for Florida-based City Furniture.

The latest expansion is being assisted by state and local officials. The Mississippi Development Authority is awarding a grant of just over $41,000 to move a sewer line.