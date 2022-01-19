Oxford High teacher nominated for LifeChanger of Year Award

Oxford School District teacher, Misty Whitehead, has been nominated for the 2021-2022 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the national LifeChanger of the Year program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

In the Oxford School District, Whitehead has taught STEM, Cyber Foundations 1, Computer Science & Engineering, and currently teaches C-spire Software Development Pathway and Exploring Computer Science.

“Mrs. Whitehead exemplifies excellence both in and out of the classroom,” said Steve Hurdle, Ed.D., Director of College and Career Readiness. “She is a dedicated educator who is respected and admired by her colleagues. She has modeled excellence by leading after-school clubs and serving as the social media liaison for the CTE department. I truly appreciate Mrs. Whitehead and all she does for our students, school, and district.”

“Mrs. Whitehead is a student-first teacher,” said OHS Principal Noah Hamilton. “She works so hard to ensure that her students have the opportunities that will position them for success. She is a go-to teacher for her colleagues and is always willing to assist anyone and everyone. I am so thankful that Mrs. Whitehead is such an integral part of the OHS family. Our students are so lucky to have her.”

Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For 2021-2022, there will be a total of 17 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards.

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Award winners are selected based on the following criteria: proven ability to make a beneficial difference in the lives of students, ability to positively add to the development of the school’s atmosphere, involvement in leadership activities at the school and/or community level, a demonstrative record of excellent performance at the professional level, commitment to producing a nurturing atmosphere, adherence to high moral and ethical standards.

The district is asking for community help in celebrating Whitehead by posting your appreciation on social media and on the LifeChanger Award page, http://app. lifechangeroftheyear.com/ nomination_detail.cfm? NominationID=7717& NominationYear=2021