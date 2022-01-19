The Double Decker Festival to return in Spring 2022

The 25th Annual Double Decker Festival will be held April 22-23, 2022.

After a two-year absence due the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford’s featured festival will be making a comeback despite the prevalence of the omicron variant.

Originally inspired by the Double Decker bus that Oxford imported from England in 1994, the festival showcases Oxford as a town that supports the arts and has grown to be one of the champion events in the region.

Double Decker started with the bed of an old pickup truck serving as the stage for music, and only hosted a handful art and food vendors. Today, the event is centered around the historic Courthouse Square, and boasts a crowd of more than 60,000 people.

Now in a two-day format, Double Decker will kick-off on Friday, April 22 with art demonstrations around the Square and the evening with Thacker Mountain Radio hosting a live broadcast complete with music.

Saturday, April 23 will be an all-day affair featuring over 100 art and 20+ local food vendors while a generous mix of touring musicians take to the stage. The Double Decker Festival is still taking applicants for art vendors here and food venders here. Applications are due January 24, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively.

According to Double Decker Coordinator Lee Ann Stubbs, about 140 art vendors have already applied to be featured at the festival and the organization anticipates more to come.

“I expect to have about 200 [applicants] at the end of the sign up period,” said Stubbs.

The festival will also feature a communal stage to display local dance acts, martial arts and other performances by local artists and entertainers.

The 2022 Double Decker Arts Festival music lineup will be announced Thursday, February 3 at a 10 AM press conference at the Oxford Conference Center.

For more information about the lodging, directions, or general information about the festival contact Visit Oxford at 662-232-2477 or leeann@visitoxfordms.com.