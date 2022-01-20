Local church shows appreciation to Oxford Schools Superintendent

Local church members from East St. Peter M.B. Church surprised Superintendent Bradley Roberson with a token of appreciation for his outstanding and dedicated service to the children in the Oxford community.

Roberson said he is thankful to everyone involved in servicing and supporting the kids.

“I am sure you have heard the saying, ‘It takes a village,’” said Roberson. “Our churches and youth organizations play a huge role in the livelihood of our children. I am thankful for our local churches and organizations that pour themselves into our kids. It was truly special to receive recognition from East St. Peter MB Church.”

East St. Peter M.B. Church located at 274 County Road 215 in Abbeville, Mississippi is led by Pastor Rickey Scott.