ALBERT LIVINGSTON “BERT” EAST IV

Mr. Albert Livingston “Bert” East IV, 67, died this week at his home in Madison, MS. The funeral was held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Black officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. in Atrium of the church. Burial was folled in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bert was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Albert and Jean East. He was the former owner of East Honda in Natchez, MS and a member of the Mississippi Auto Dealers Association. A sports fan, Bert was known to root for whatever team was winning. He enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors whenever possible. Bert is preceded in death by his father, Albert Livingston East, III and a sister, Deborah East Lejeune, and her husband, Mike.

Bert is survived by his mother, Jean Burrow of Oxford, MS; a sister, Cindy East O’Donnell and her husband, David of Oxford, MS; three nieces, Meyer Seligman Rosenbaum and her husband, Jerr of Arlington, VA, Jennifer Lejeune Mooring of Baton Rouge, LA, and Courtney Lejeune Ward of Erwinville, LA; two nephews, Daniel Drake Seligman of Oxford, MS and Chris Lejeune of Baton Rouge, LA; as well as 4 great nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Bert’s memory may be made St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.