Oxford School District announces parents of the year

Published 10:44 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Jake Davis

Oxford School District Parents of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year. From left to right: Adrian Shipman, Tara Denevan, Ashley Wilkinson, Aley Reese, Mary Chris Moore and Jill Stevens (Heather Lenard/Oxford School District).

The Oxford School District gave out their Parent of the Year awards Monday, recognizing parents from each school in the district.

This year’s winners were Aley Reece of Bramlett Elementary, Mary Chris Moore of Central Elementary, Jill Stevens of Della Davidson Elementary, Ashley Wilkinson of Oxford Intermediate School, Tara Denevan of Oxford Middle School, and Adrian Shipman of Oxford High School.

Denevan was recognized as the District Parent of the Year for her efforts to organize Christmas gifts for over 300 students in the district. An active member of the Parent-Teacher Organization, Denevan wins her second Parent of the Year award after receiving the honor in 2019.

“This honor goes to one individual parent but our school district is made up of so many amazing parents,” Denevan said. “I would not be able to do most of the things that I do without other parents’ help and involvement. It’s a great honor, it’s a great recognition, and I’m happy to represent the parents of our Oxford School District.”

The winners were recognized for their service to the Oxford community at the OSD Board of Trustees’ monthly meeting.

 

