Walmart to build new fulfillment center in Mississippi city

More jobs are coming to north Mississippi where Walmart has plans to build a new fulfillment center.

The company on Thursday said it is spending about $90 million to build a 1,000,000 square foot warehouse in Olive Branch that’s set to open in the spring. The new facility will store merchandise that is picked, packed and shipped directly to customers, Walmart said.

“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities in the mid-South,” said Steve Miller, senior vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S.

The project will create 250 full-time jobs in the DeSoto County area, which is part of the Memphis, Tennessee, metropolitan area.

“Hundreds of employees from our area teaming with Walmart to successfully operate this new fulfillment center speaks volumes about Olive Branch’s workforce potential and amenities,” Mayor Ken Adams said.

In mid-December, Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart announced plans to construct a similar facility in Salt Lake City, a week after unveiling a project for a 925,000-square-foot automated fulfillment center in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Salt Lake City facility is slated to open this summer, followed by the Lebanon facility in the fall.

Walmart noted that its distribution centers focus on receiving, storing and distributing products to stores, whereas fulfillment centers handle e-commerce orders. Walmart currently operates two distribution centers in Mississippi.

“Northwest Mississippi is an ideal location for companies with extensive shipping needs, like Walmart,” said Laura Hipp, interim director of the Mississippi Development Authority. “The region offers an abundance of transportation options as well as a dedicated workforce.”