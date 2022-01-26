Oxford Park Commission to turn lot into racetrack for the community’s kids

Rev up your engines kids! The Oxford Park Commission announced that the Activity Center’s parking lot will be transformed into a racetrack on Saturday, April 9, 2022, to host a Power Wheels Derby.

Children aged 1 to 7 are invited to bring their personal Power Wheel and compete in a friendly race. Registered power wheels must be original stock vehicles with no modified batteries. Helmets are required for participation.

The competition will be divided into two age groups. Ages 1-4 and ages 5-7 will compete separately.

Registration will be online at www.oxfordparkcommission.com starting March 1 and will close March 22. On the day of the competition, check in will begin at 1 p.m. with the first race beginning at 2 p.m.

Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for both age groups.

For more information, contact Jamie Chandler at jamie@oxfordparkcommission.com with additional questions.