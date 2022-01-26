Oxford Park Commission to turn lot into racetrack for the community’s kids

Published 10:31 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Maya Martin

Rev up your engines kids! The Oxford Park Commission announced that the Activity Center’s parking lot will be transformed into a racetrack on Saturday, April 9, 2022, to host a Power Wheels Derby.

Children aged 1 to 7 are invited to bring their personal Power Wheel and compete in a friendly race. Registered power wheels must be original stock vehicles with no modified batteries. Helmets are required for participation.

The competition will be divided into two age groups. Ages 1-4 and ages 5-7 will compete separately.

Registration will be online at www.oxfordparkcommission.com starting March 1 and will close March 22. On the day of the competition, check in will begin at 1 p.m. with the first race beginning at 2 p.m.

Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for both age groups.

For more information, contact Jamie Chandler at jamie@oxfordparkcommission.com with additional questions.

 

